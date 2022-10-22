49ers pondering Christian McCaffrey's status, elevate Dontae Johnson

49ers pondering CMC's status, elevate Johnson vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson will be back on the field Sunday when the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers, however, are not required to make a decision on newly acquired running back Christian McCaffrey until 90 minutes before the 1:25 p.m. kickoff at Levi's Stadium.

McCaffrey has a spot on the 49ers' 53-man roster after the 49ers traded four draft picks to acquire him from the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night.

General manager John Lynch described it as a "tall order" for McCaffrey to learn enough of the 49ers' game plan to be available for game action just two days after his arrival in the Bay Area.

McCaffrey played in each of the Panthers' first six games of the season. He practiced with Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday before jumping on an 8 a.m. flight Friday to the Bay.

He is physically ready to play. But will he have enough information about the team's offense to be able to function against the Chiefs? That is the question.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said there are a lot of factors that will go into the team's decision whether to have McCaffrey as one of the team's 48 active players, including how it will impact special teams.

Also, if there's an injury at running back, would McCaffrey be able to step into a significant role without hampering the rest of the offense? Jeff Wilson Jr. is in line for his fifth start of the season at halfback.

"Those are the things we’ve got to really think through," Shanahan said.

The 49ers made only one move that will have an impact on Sunday's game. Johnson was elevated from the practice squad for the second game in a row.

Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward is listed as questionable for the game against his former team due to a groin injury.

Story continues

Johnson, a nine-year NFL veteran, saw time on defense at nickel back and on special teams in the 49ers' 28-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast