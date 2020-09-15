49ers plummet in power rankings due to QB play

The 49ers’ loss to the Arizona Cardinals wasn’t good, and they flopped into the NFL Wire power rankings at No. 18 to start the season.

Doug Farrar, who authored the rankings, was clear in his reasoning for their low ranking was clear: the quarterback play wasn’t good enough.

Via Farrar:

Jimmy Garoppolo’s line against the Cardinals in a 24-20 loss: 19 of 33 for 259 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and far too many instances in which he was lost if things weren’t schemed open. Jimmy Garoppolo’s cap hit in 2021: $26.9 million. The amount of dead cap the 49ers incur if they release Garoppolo in 2021: $2.8 million. Kyle Shanahan is the best offensive play-caller in the NFL, and he deserves better than this. Maybe he’ll get it next season.

It’s probably too quick to slam on the gas to drive Garoppolo out of Santa Clara. He wasn’t good in Week 1, but that’s been a pattern in his career. This year’s season opener was actually better than last year’s. He absolutely has to improve if the 49ers are going to dig out of their early-season hole and contend in a tough NFC West, but the conversation could change dramatically by the end of the season. Garoppolo is capable of high-level play – we saw it over the final nine weeks last year. He just has to start stacking strong performances with more consistency.

The No. 18 spot is probably too low for San Francisco from a big-picture perspective, but in the scope of the 2020 season, they earned a ranking somewhere in the middle of the pack.

They’ll have a couple chances to climb back into a group with the NFL’s best with games against the Jets and Giants in New York. Garoppolo’s play will be a huge key, but perhaps the bigger question going into those contests is whether the club will be healthy enough. The quarterback won’t be the 49ers’ biggest issue if George Kittle is out with a knee sprain.