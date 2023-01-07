49ers playoff scenarios: Timeline to learn first-round NFC schedule, opponent

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.

San Francisco enters the final week of the regular season in the NFC's No. 2 spot with a nine-game winning streak running the team's record to 12-4.

If the 49ers defeat the Arizona Cardinals, and/or the Minnesota Vikings lose to the Chicago Bears, they will be guaranteed no worse than the No. 2 seed. The No. 2 seed will play host to either the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks or Detroit Lions in the first round of the playoffs.

The 49ers would fall to the No. 3 seed only if they lose and Minnesota wins. The No. 3 seed will play host to the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs.

The Giants are locked into the No. 6 seed entering their Week 18 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers could move into the No. 1 seed with a victory and an Eagles loss to the Giants. The No. 1 seed earns a first-round bye and would play the lowest-remaining seed on the weekend of Jan. 21-22.

The NFL told all teams the first-round playoff schedule would be determined and announced after Sunday’s games, most likely at the conclusion of the Detroit-Green Bay game on "Sunday Night Football."

There is a chance the league also will announce the sites and networks for the divisional-round games but may wait until after the first round of the playoffs, as they have done in the past two seasons.

Here is a look at the NFL’s postseason schedule:

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14: 1:35 p.m. (AFC or NFC); 5:15 p.m. (AFC or NFC)

Sunday, Jan. 15: 10:05 a.m. (AFC or NFC); 1:40 p.m. (AFC or NFC); 5:15 p.m. (AFC or NFC on NBC)

Monday, Jan. 16: 5:15 p.m. (AFC or NFC on ESPN)

Television broadcasts: 1 ESPN/ABC, 2 FOX, 2 NBC, 1 CBS

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21: 1:35 p.m. (AFC or NFC); 5:15 p.m. (AFC or NFC)

Sunday, Jan. 22: 12:05 p.m. (AFC or NFC); 3:40 p.m. (AFC or NFC)

Television broadcasts: 1 NBC, 1 CBS, 2 FOX

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 29: 12:05 p.m. (NFC on FOX); 3:40 p.m. (AFC on CBS)

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12: 3:30 p.m. (FOX)

