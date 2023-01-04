All 49ers playoff scenarios for seeding and possible 1st-round opponent

The 49ers can’t fall further than the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff picture, but some late-season chaos has launched their potential postseason path into flux.

They could wind up as low as the third seed, but they could also finish as high as No. 1 in the NFC. There are also four different opponents they’ll face on wild card weekend assuming they don’t have a first-round bye, of course.

Here’s a quick list of all the different scenarios for the 49ers and which Week 18 outcomes impact them:

No. 1 seed

How does it happen?

49ers win + Eagles lose

Will it happen

Probably not. With the Giants locked into the No. 6 seed, they could use Sunday as something of a bye week before the playoffs.

No. 2 seed

How does it happen?

49ers win

OR

Vikings lose

OR

49ers tie + Vikings tie

Will it happen?

This is perhaps the likeliest of the seeding outcomes. Except for the tie part. The ties are probably not a thing that is going to happen.

No. 3 seed

How does it happen?

49ers lose + Vikings win or tie

OR

49ers tie + Vikings win

Will it happen?

If the 49ers lose to this version of the Cardinals, they have way bigger problems than their playoff seed.

Round 1: Bye

How does it happen?

49ers get No. 1 seed.

Will it happen?

(See: No. 1 seed)

Round 1 vs. Seahawks

How does it happen?

49ers get No. 2 seed

AND

Seahawks win + Lions win or tie

OR

Seahawks tie + Lions tie

Will it happen?

This seems plausible since the Seahawks face the Rams and Detroit has been on a roll lately. Their offense could present some problems for Green Bay’s defense. The double-tie bit is also out as a realistic possibility, though the chaos would be electric.

Round 1 vs. Packers

How does it happen?

49ers get No. 2 seed

AND

Packers win

Will it happen?

Strong chance this winds up being San Francisco’s first-round matchup. As good as Detroit has been, Green Bay still has Aaron Rodgers. Plus, the 49ers and Packers are destined to meet every year in the playoffs until Earth is swallowed by the dying sun.

Round 1 vs. Lions

How does it happen?

49ers get No. 2 seed

AND

Lions win or tie + Seahawks lose

OR

Lions win + Seahawks tie

Will it happen?

This would be a minor surprise, but feels about as likely as the 49ers facing the Seahawks.

Round 1 vs. Giants

How does it happen?

49ers get No. 3 seed

Will it happen?

(See: No. 3 seed)

What if every Week 18 game ends in a tie?

An insane question! Why would you even ask that!?

But, since you’re here …

The 49ers would get the No. 2 seed and face the Seahawks in Round 1.

