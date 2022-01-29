49ers' playoff defensive line dominance has been group effort

49ers' playoff dominance on D-line has been group effort originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' defensive line has been dominant in these playoffs, and it has not just been phenom Nick Bosa wreaking havoc in opposing backfields.

The @49ers pass rush has been formidable in the #NFLPlayoffs.



Five Niners defenders have 6+ QB pressures in the postseason. No other team has more than 2 players with 6+ QB pressures this postseason.#FTTB | via @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/xVsu3PIAk4 — NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) January 29, 2022

Arik Armstead actually paces the 49ers with nine quarterback pressures in two playoff games. Armstead has a combined three sacks between the wins over the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, and also tallied five QB hits.

Overall, the defensive line had five sacks each in the first two playoff wins. D.J. Jones and Charles Omenihu's presences on this list illustrate just how deep this unit is, as the two each have as many pressures as the near All-Pro Bosa.

The 49ers had seven total sacks in the two matchups with the Rams this season, including five in the thrilling Week 18 regular-season finale that earned San Francisco a spot in the playoffs.

Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth will play Sunday after missing LA's divisonal-round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee issue. Whitworth's wife Melissa implored Rams fans not to sell their tickets to 49ers Faithful for the NFC title game, but it appears there could be another SoFi Stadium takeover on Sunday.

The Rams could be down a reserve tackle behind Whitworth, as Joe Noteboom is doubtful for Sunday.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek's group is flying around and putting unrelenting pressure on quarterbacks this postseason, and they will need another big performance to defeat the Rams and earn a spot in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

