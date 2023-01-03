49ers players send prayers to Damar Hamlin after Bills safety collapses

49ers players send prayers after Bills safety Hamlin collapses originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The hearts of 49ers players -- and the sports community -- were heavy Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

After assisting on a tackle in the first quarter, Hamlin stood up momentarily before falling to the ground. Medical personnel immediately attended to him and had to administer CPR on the field.

As players from both teams looked on in shock and dismay, Hamlin was on the field for more than 15 minutes before he was put into an ambulance and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The game between the Bills and Bengals initially was temporarily suspended before the NFL eventually postponed the contest.

Jordan Rooney, a friend and marketing representative for Hamlin, issued a statement on the condition of the 24-year-old, providing good news.

In the immediate moments after Hamlin collapsed, 49ers players took to Twitter to offer prayers for their NFL peer.

God Be With Him & His FamilyðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Deebo (@19problemz) January 3, 2023

God be with himðŸ™ðŸ¾ — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 3, 2023

All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey did more than send prayers, making a $1,000 donation to Hamlin's GoFundMe toy drive page shortly after the incident occurred.

Appears as if Christian McCaffrey is a top donor for Damar Hamlin's toy drive.



Love to see the camaraderie from across the NFL in a moment as scary as this. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/YaInZyrxNM — Sam Corcoran (@The_SamCorcoran) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, a Pennsylvania native, was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.