For many of the 49ers players, Sunday was their first taste of the Super Bowl.

So, the brutal 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens left a bitter taste in their mouths.

After the loss, some of the players started to share their thoughts on the loss on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Worst feeling I've ever felt! 😔 — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) February 3, 2020

Thank you Faithful for everything this year. Will never forget this team. Love my brothers for life💯🙏🏾 — Matt Breida (@MattBreida) February 3, 2020

love my brothers!! next season starts now — dante (@dmainy_13) February 3, 2020

Win, lose, or draw, always damn proud to be a @49ers . We will build from this. Thank you to everyone for the outpour of support! #Faithful — Mike McGlinchey (@mmcglinch68) February 3, 2020

Chest up, chin up, prayed up — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) February 3, 2020

Proud of this team! Wasn't the result we wanted but we battled through. I wasn't good enough tonight and I will fix that. Thank you for all the support all year. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 3, 2020

Proud of this team, proud of the fight. Was an unbelievable rookie season happy to create a bond with my brothers that will last forever! Thank you to the coaches for believing in me🖤 — Keaundre Greenlaw (@DreGreenlaw) February 3, 2020

[RELATED: Twitter reacts to 49ers' loss]

Story continues

When Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a 'Thank you' note to the media for helping share his personal story, Richard Sherman responded within a minute, congratulating the new Super Bowl champion.

Congrats brother — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 3, 2020

49ers players react on Twitter to tough 2020 Super Bowl loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area