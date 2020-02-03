49ers players react on Twitter to tough 2020 Super Bowl loss to Chiefs

Ali Thanawalla

For many of the 49ers players, Sunday was their first taste of the Super Bowl.

So, the brutal 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens left a bitter taste in their mouths.

After the loss, some of the players started to share their thoughts on the loss on Twitter.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

[RELATED: Twitter reacts to 49ers' loss]

When Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted a 'Thank you' note to the media for helping share his personal story, Richard Sherman responded within a minute, congratulating the new Super Bowl champion.

 

49ers players react on Twitter to tough 2020 Super Bowl loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

What to Read Next