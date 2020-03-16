49ers players react to surprising DeForest Buckner trade to Colts

The 49ers stunned their fan base when they traded DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

A source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that the 49ers will receive the No. 13 overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft for the defensive end.

The trade caught everyone by surprise, including Buckner's now former teammates, who expressed a range of emotions on Twitter. All were distraught to lose the team's MVP, but they were happy that Buckner was getting a new contract from the Colts.

Here's how a handful of 49ers players reacted:

Nooooooooooooooooooo — DJ Jones (@djjones_44) March 16, 2020

My dawg! Ima miss the 🧹 🧹🧹🧹🧹 celebrations! Congrats on the New Bag 🤞🏾 https://t.co/l3jBF4pT9W — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) March 16, 2020

Ima miss my big uce! Congrats bro! Life always changes! Big bank DFO lol @DeForestBuckner 😩😩 https://t.co/CvKmyqgKBK — Kendrick Bourne Poly (@BournePoly11) March 16, 2020

😔😔😔 this one hurts but couldn't be happier for someone I look up to for being the pro/person he is, gotta take care of the fam! All love brodie🤞🏾 https://t.co/mrWDO6S75o — Fred Warner (@fred_warner) March 16, 2020

My man @DeForestBuckner deserves every penny he gets and then some! Gonna miss my guy https://t.co/rxABYId8xl — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) March 16, 2020

With the 49ers re-signing defensive end Arik Armstead to a five-year contract on Monday, it became tougher for the 49ers to make the numbers work.

The team, though, did make it easier to give All-Pro tight end George Kittle a lucrative contract extension, and they will be able to add a top talent with the No. 13 overall draft pick.

But the trade of Buckner, who was honored with the Bill Walsh Award (team MVP) this season, will be a tough pill to swallow for the 49ers and their fans for a while.

