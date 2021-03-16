49ers players react to Jason Verrett, Kendrick Bourne free-agent agreements

49ers players react to Verrett re-signing, Bourne leaving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly reached a one-year, $5.5 million contract Monday, with general manager John Lynch all but confirming the deal on Twitter.

Fired up to have @Jfeeva_2 back w the squad! 🔥 Congratulations JV! — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) March 15, 2021

Lynch hardly was the only one excited about the former Pro-Bowl selections, though.

Multiple current and former 49ers also took to the social media platform to express their excitement about the Fairfield, Calif., native staying in the Bay Area.



However, there is sure to be conflicted emotion in the 49ers' locker room, with receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly joining the New England Patriots on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

Bourne, the first free agent to leave San Francisco this offseason, will clearly be missed by his teammates.

Who’s gonna teach me the smeeze now? @BournePoly11 😭😭😭 Congrats and go ball out! https://t.co/3V20KDq86X — Taybor Pepper (@TayborSnapping) March 15, 2021

Congrats KB!! @BournePoly11 I’m stealing some of your moves to keep here in the bay! 🌉💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/dCaH36eVuM — George Kittle (@gkittle46) March 16, 2021

But former 49er Kwon Alexander was just as happy for his previous teammate.

Clearly, Monday was an emotional day for the 49ers. With the free agency period officially kicking off Wednesday, this is probably just the first of many.

