49ers players react to Jason Verrett, Kendrick Bourne free-agent agreements

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Woo
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

49ers players react to Verrett re-signing, Bourne leaving originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers and cornerback Jason Verrett reportedly reached a one-year, $5.5 million contract Monday, with general manager John Lynch all but confirming the deal on Twitter.

Lynch hardly was the only one excited about the former Pro-Bowl selections, though.

Multiple current and former 49ers also took to the social media platform to express their excitement about the Fairfield, Calif., native staying in the Bay Area. 

Even 49ers CEO John Lynch was excited about the deal.

However, there is sure to be conflicted emotion in the 49ers' locker room, with receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly joining the New England Patriots on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.

Bourne, the first free agent to leave San Francisco this offseason, will clearly be missed by his teammates.

RELATED: 49ers, Ford reportedly reach compromise on restructured deal

But former 49er Kwon Alexander was just as happy for his previous teammate. 

Clearly, Monday was an emotional day for the 49ers. With the free agency period officially kicking off Wednesday, this is probably just the first of many. 

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast 

Recommended Stories

  • Devontae Booker agrees to terms with Giants

    The Giants hope to have Saquon Barkley back to 100 percent for the 2021 season and they moved to add some depth behind him on Monday. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Devontae Booker has agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with the team. The Giants can’t make anything official until Wednesday, but it [more]

  • Alex Wood in doubt for Giants' Opening Day, will see back specialist

    Lefty Alex Wood will see a specialist after back issues popped up in spring training for the second time in three years.

  • How Samson Ebukam will fit with 49ers defense

    The San Francisco 49ers are getting a lot of help in their pass rush from free agent edge rusher Samson Ebukam.

  • Chargers agree to three-year deal with Steelers OL Matt Feiler

    The Chargers have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with former Steelers offensive lineman Matt Feiler, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is worth $21 million, which is an average of $7 million per year. This move comes after the Chargers also agreed to a deal with ex-Packers center Corey Linsley, arguably the top center in free agency – and maybe the best center in football. Feiler started 40 games for the Steelers since joining them in 2016, including 29 games in the last two seasons

  • Draymond Green with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz

    Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) with a dunk vs the Utah Jazz, 03/14/2021

  • Falcons miss out on two potential upgrades early in free agency

    The Atlanta Falcons were predictably quiet when Monday's legal tampering period kicked off, but that lack of action has resulted in some of the top free agents being plucked away by other teams.

  • Why Giants kept Heliot Ramos but cut Joey Bart, Jaylin Davis from camp

    The Giants made their first round of spring training roster cuts on Monday.

  • Lions re-sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

    Reeves-Maybin is back for a one-year deal

  • Chargers are expected to sign Corey Linsley

    The Chargers are set to add some protection for quarterback Justin Herbert in free agency. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to sign center Corey Linsley after the new league year opens on Wednesday. The contract is expected to make Linsley the highest-paid center in the NFL. Linsley was named [more]

  • Bengals add Trey Hendrickson

    Carl Lawson has left Cincinnati. Trey Hendrickson has taken his place. NFL Media reports that the Bengals have agreed to terms with the former Saints pass rusher on a four-year, $60 million deal. The contract pays out $32 million in the first two years. Hendrickson’s arrival comes after Lawson agreed to terms with the Jets. [more]

  • Report: Broncos will not exercise option on Kareem Jackson’s contract

    The Broncos will not exercise the option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract, Mike Klis of 9News reports. It makes Jackson an unrestricted free agent. The team has the same decision to make on edge rusher Von Miller‘s contract by tomorrow. Jackson had a $1.5 million option guarantee on his $10 million salary for this season. [more]

  • 49ers re-sign Jason Verrett to 1-year deal

    The 49ers are re-signing Jason Verrett to a 1-year deal worth $5.5 million. He can earn an extra $1 million if he makes the Pro Bowl, which would bring the total value to $6.5 million. Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers last season, breaking up seven passes and picking off two

  • Pats focus on defense at unofficial start of free agency

    The Patriots took a step back on defense last season. It's prompted Bill Belichick to focus a lot of attention — and money — on that side of the ball at the unofficial start of free agency. A person familiar with the deal said Monday the Patriots have agreed to sign edge rusher Matt Judon to a four-year, $56 million deal — including $32 million guaranteed — for the the former Baltimore Ravens standout who totaled 15 1/2 sacks in earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2020.

  • Los Angeles Chargers make Corey Linsley the NFL's highest-paid center to protect Justin Herbert

    Herbert should be running for his life less next season.

  • Jets answer Patriots with free agent spending spree of their own

    By the time Joe Douglas was done on Monday, he filled two huge holes, landing a No. 1 receiver and a dangerous edge rusher – leaving probably about $40-50 million in cap space to spare.

  • Are Seahawks interested in Sam Darnold as Russell Wilson replacement?

    re Seahawks interested in Sam Darnold as a Russell Wilson replacement? What if the former USC standout is reunited with former USC coach?

  • Patriots players react to their team's major NFL free agency spending spree

    The New England Patriots have been the biggest spenders of NFL free agency so far, and judging by the reaction from some of the team's players, the moves have been met with approval.

  • Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

    Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency. Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus. “We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers,” Rosenhaus said via email.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots expected to target running back help in free agency

    The New England Patriots are expected to be active in NFL free agency this week, and one position in particular that they reportedly will be targeting is running back.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall players available, with signing updates

    Even with a smaller salary cap, the top free agents will get paid this week.