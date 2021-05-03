49ers players had perfect response Kyle Shanahan's weird pre-draft quote

49ers players' perfect response Shanahan's weird pre-draft quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan certainly had one of the weirder quotes leading into the 2021 NFL Draft when he was asked whether quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo would still be on the roster after the final picks were made over the weekend.

"I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday," Shanahan said days before taking Trey Lance No. 3 overall.

Despite the Lance selection, Garoppolo remained on the roster and thankfully, all 49ers players were alive on Monday to make fun of their head coach. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, a group of them called Shanahan to let them know they made it to Monday.

This is tremendous. I’m told a group of #49ers players called Kyle Shanahan today to let him know they survived until Sunday. So good. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 3, 2021

Shortly after making the initial quote, Shanahan expressed his regrets with how he worded it.

"I hated how that came off," Shanahan said on Thursday night after taking Lance. "I talked to Jimmy about it right away. I didn't realize that when I did it. A person I have a relationship with who sometimes when he asks me what I think is a silly question, sometimes I mess with him back and that's kind of what I was doing."

Now that the 49ers have a new franchise quarterback and by all accounts an alive-and-well roster, they can focus on getting back to the Super Bowl two years after falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Last season, a slew of injuries on defense resulted in a 6-10 record and last-place finish in the NFC West.

