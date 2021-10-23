49ers players the Colts must game plan for in Week 7

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) come off their most dominant performance of the season against the Texans in a 31-3 blowout. The Colts performed well in all three phases of the game, bouncing back after a heartbreaking loss against Baltimore.

This week’s test is much greater as Frank Reich’s team travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in a Sunday Night showdown. San Francisco has playmakers on both sides of the ball that can disrupt the Colts on any given play.

Indy will not have to deal with All-Pro tight end George Kittle who was placed on the injured reserve list two weeks ago while left tackle Trent Williams is doubtful on the final injury report.

Here are four 49ers that the Colts must game plan for in Week 7:

WR Deebo Samuel

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

Samuel has shattered expectations this season with 548 receiving yards which ranks fifth in the NFL among receivers. Despite inconsistent quarterback play, Samuel has emerged as the top option in this offense.

His speed and ability to get to the outside of the field are tough to cover and plan for. With the Colts banged up in the secondary, expect Xavier Rhodes and Isaiah Rodgers to be all over Samuel come Sunday night.

DE Nick Bosa

Chris Coduto-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the 2020 season, Bosa has come back into form with five sacks on the season thus far. He leads a San Francisco defensive line that ranks as one of the best in the league.

With Quenton Nelson’s status still up in the air, Bosa could be a nightmare for the Colts if they can’t effectively protect Carson Wentz. It will be up to guys like Matt Pryor and Eric Fisher to contain Bosa and the rest of this elite pass rush.

LB Fred Warner

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday night will feature possibly the two best linebackers in all of football when Darius Leonard and Warner hit the field. Warner, like Leonard, is a tackling machine with 45 this year.

Warner is a player that can certainly disrupt the Colts run game that has been booming the past three weeks. Jonathan Taylor will likely be running away from whatever side Warner lines up if he wants to go over 100 yards for a fourth straight week.

CB Emmanuel Mosely

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mosely has been playing well for the 49ers over the last three games having allowed a 66.9 passer rating in coverage, per Pro Football Focus. With Michael Pittman Jr. likely the only reliable target in the wide receiver room, the Colts will have to find ways to work away from Mosely on Sunday night.

