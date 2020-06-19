49ers player working out in Nashville tests positive for COVID-19

Another NFL player has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

NFL Media reports that it is a 49ers player who has been taking part in player-organized workouts in Nashville. The other players in the group are being tested. Players who aren’t from Nashville will be in the city as they wait for their results.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo organized the workouts and they have been going on for several weeks. Kyle Juszczyk, Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis, Shawn Poindexter, Kendrick Bourne, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are among the players who have taken part. Samuel broke his foot during one of this week’s workouts.

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, other players from the Cowboys and Texans and a Buccaneers assistant coach have tested positive recently. There have also positive tests at several colleges where football players are working out and teams from other sports have had to halt workouts because of outbreaks at their facilities.

