49ers play trick on coaching staff, switch jerseys at final practice

In the final practice of the season, the 49ers players decided to have a little fun with the coaching staff.

Several players switched practice jerseys and took the field with different numbers. According to Jenny Vrentas' pool report from 49ers practice, rookie defensive end Nick Bosa swapped uniforms with safety Jimmie Ward, tailback Tevin Coleman switched with fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and George Kittle donned fellow tight end Levine Toilolo's No. 83.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan appreciates that his team isn't letting the magnitude of Super Bowl LIV -- where he and the Niners will take the field against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs -- affect their preparation.

"They surprised us with it," Shanahan said. "They are loose and feeling good, and they had fun with it. We'll see how it is when we watch film."

With no more practices left, all that remains of the 2019 NFL season is Sunday's Super Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

