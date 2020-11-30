49ers to play at State Farm Stadium for Week 13, 14 home games

Because of restrictions imposed in Santa Clara, the San Francisco 49ers need a new stadium to play in for at least the next two weeks. After it was reported on Sunday that there was the possibility of playing their home games at State Farm Stadium, where the Cardinals play, it has become a reality.

The 49ers issued a statement indicating that the NFL and the Cardinals will allow them to play their next two home games — Week 13 and 14 — in Glendale.

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

“Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

The 49ers will play the Bills on Monday night in prime time. The Cardinals play at home Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams.

In Week 14, when the 49ers take on the Washington Football Team, the Cardinals will be on the road to take on the New York Giants.

The 49ers will be in Arizona to play the Cardinals in Week 16. Whether they have to play in Arizona for their final home game this season is not yet known.



