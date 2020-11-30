49ers to play at least next two home games in Arizona
The 49ers are moving away from San Francisco, the team made the news official on Monday. Well, they’ll be moving from the Bay Area for at least two weeks, anyway. In an expected move, the Niners will have their next two home games held at State Farm Stadium, home of the Cardinals. Santa Clara County recently announced new COVID-19 restrictions which has caused the displacement. The new rules go into effect Monday at 12:01 AM and will be lifted Dec. 21 at 5:00 AM. The 49ers have two home games in that window, including their upcoming contest against the Bills on Monday Night Football next week