49ers will play home games in Arizona after Santa Clara County ban

49ers will play games in Arizona after Santa Clara County ban

The 49ers will become temporary co-tenants with the NFC West rival that now stands as their closest competitor for a playoff spot.

After being kicked out of Levi's Stadium for at least their next two home games, the 49ers will relocate to Glendale, Arizona, beginning Monday night for their Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills, the team announced.

The 49ers' temporary home will be State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

The 49ers also plan to play their Week 14 game in Arizona, as they were originally scheduled to play against Washington in Levi's Stadium.

“The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona," the 49ers said in a statement.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games.

“Information regarding the 49ers future practice arrangements will be shared at the appropriate time.”

Santa Clara County issued an order on Saturday that would ban all contact sports from practices and games through at least Dec. 21 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The 49ers are not exempt from the ban and are forced to seek new facilities to conduct practices and play their upcoming home games.

While the 49ers are not allowed to practice in Santa Clara, the team began looking at sites in Napa, San Diego and Arizona, league sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

After their "home" game on Dec. 13 against Washington in Arizona, the 49ers play road games at Dallas (Sunday, Dec. 20) and Arizona (Saturday, Dec. 26) before finishing the regular season with a home game on Sunday, Jan. 3, against the Seattle Seahawks.

Santa Clara County announced a three-week ban on sports, so it is possible the 49ers could return to Levi's Stadium for their regular-season finale against the Seahawks.

The 49ers improved to 5-6 with a 23-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The 49ers are just one game behind the Cardinals, who fell to 6-5 with a 20-17 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Cardinals currently hold the No. 7 and final spot in the NFC playoff picture. The 49ers are No. 10, behind the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, both of which are also 5-6 on the season.

