49ers play historically clean game in Week 8 win vs. Bears

49ers play historically clean game in road win over Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After a season of erratic play offensively, the 49ers played one of their cleanest games in franchise history in Sunday's 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears. The 49ers did not punt once or commit a turnover for just the third time in team history since the AFL/NFL merger.

#49ers games since merger w/ 0 punts and 0 turnovers:

today in 33-22 win vs Bears

9/27/20 in 36-9 win vs Giants

12/19/93 in 55-17 win vs Lions

(This is 22nd time a team has done this since merger. Eagles did it in loss to KC 10/3/21) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2021

The 49ers kicked four field goals and scored three touchdowns, with Joey Slye's missed 48-yarder being the only drive the team did not come away with points outside of the final three plays to run out the clock.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 17-for-28 through the air for 322 yards and scored two touchdowns with his legs without throwing an interception, something the 49ers have not seen in this century from a quarterback.

The 49ers' defense also got its first interception since Week 1, as Josh Norman hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Week 9 will present a much tougher test for the 49ers when the divison-leading Arizona Cardinals come rolling into Levi's Stadium.