49ers plan to use Super Bowl loss vs. Chiefs as 'fuel' to finish job

MIAMI Gardens, Fla. -- One by one, the 49ers' marquee players marched to the podium with their heads hung and a dejected glaze over their eyes Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 49ers had just watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20.

Their souls laid bare after the crushing collapse, the 49ers tried to diagnose what went wrong while not saying much at all.

This was a 13-3 team that steamrolled just about everyone in their path. They'd won running away. They'd won slugfest and bare-knuckle brawls.

In the end, the 49ers didn't bring their A-game Sunday in South Florida. They played well at time, but were sloppy and disorganized at times. Head coach Kyle Shanahan's clock management at the end of the first half was puzzling and his fourth-quarter play calling left a lot to be desired.

History is littered with talented, young teams that appeared built for countless Super Bowl runs. Many of them got cracked across the face during their first go around and never made it back.

This loss will sting for a while, but the 49ers plan for it to propel them going forward.

"That is a long ways down the road, but we have a young football team and a very talented football team," quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said after the loss. "It's just one of those things that you have to remember this feeling and left it fuel you in the future."

The 49ers' vaunted defense hit Patrick Mahomes early and often and looked to have reduced the seemingly invincible quarterback to a mere mortal through three quarters.

Then, Mahomes exploded, as the Chiefs scored a Super Bowl record 21 points in the fourth quarter.

That defense, which was the best in the NFL and the 49ers' rock, will remember the feeling of walking off the field in Miami with a loss.

"We're built tough, we're built tough," linebacker Kwon Alexander said. "We're staying together, keep grinding, keep doing the thing we've been doing. Stay as a family, we're going to be back.

The difference between Super Bowl immortality and those lost to the trash can of history is often infinitesimal.

For the 49ers, they have to back to the drawing board to find a way to the top of the mountain.

"Just keep that chip on our shoulder, stay hungry," Alexander said when asked what it will take for the 49ers to finish the job. "It was tough, but we got to keep fighting to get back to it."

The memory of Mahomes hitting Damien Williams for the game-winning score will be burned into the minds of the 49ers' defense. Garoppolo's overthrow of Emmanuel Sanders on the would-be game-winner and the other offensive mistakes will surely be played on a loop in the offseason.

For a team with few players who had been on this stage before, it's a textbook to dive into and soak up.

"How to win a Super Bowl," tight end George Kittle said when asked what there is to learn from the loss. "How to finish. We were up 20-10 in the fourth quarter, and we didn't win. That is on us as an offense, that is on us as a defense, and that is on us as special teams. We are players and coaches, and we have to figure out how to finish."

Failure is the greatest teacher.

If the 49ers can learn from their epic South Beach collapse, they'll return to Super Bowl and finish the job. If not, this collection of talent will be lost to the annals of sports history.

49ers plan to use Super Bowl loss vs. Chiefs as 'fuel' to finish job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area