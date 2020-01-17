How 49ers plan to stop Aaron Rodgers' potent 'wrist flick from hell'

SANTA CLARA -- Type "Aaron Rodgers" and "Hail Mary" into a search engine and the suggested terms drop down in an impressive list. Google offers to combine what you've typed with: "vs. Giants," "vs. Cardinals," and "vs. Lions."

There probably are a few more in the Internet's memory bank. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has a knack for doing the improbable. The 49ers will be cognizant of that Sunday in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

When pressed for a memory watching Rodgers over the years, 49ers defensive lineman DeForest Buckner brought up that Lions game from 2015. Rodgers zigged and zagged around prospective tacklers as time expired and effortlessly sent a mile high -- and equally far -- Hail Mary to complete an improbable comeback.

The 49ers have a term for that.

"It's just funny, because we used to call it ‘the wrist flick from hell,'" Buckner said Thursday. "He would start avoiding rushers and everything and then you see that wrist flick and you think, ‘Oh, Lord.' You know what I mean? You see him do that and you know someone's going to come down with it. He's just a special player."

Last year's defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina coined the term while the 49ers were watching film. It's both accurate and apt, considering Rodgers can do things most signal-callers can't.

The 49ers defensive line is aware of that and has to respect the possibility when rushing such a talented, athletic quarterback. Rodgers isn't necessarily quick like Kyler Murray or as willing to break the pocket as Russell Wilson, but he can move and create space and avoid negative plays just the same.

That aspect of his game, Buckner said, must be respected a feared a little bit.

"He can extend plays. He's good getting outside the pocket and knowing where the rush is at if he stays in the pocket," Buckner said. "He can get out of the way and make guys miss. He can break free and make you pay the way Russell Wilson does. We just need to take it one play at a time and go with the same mindset the last time we played him and the same mindset we had last week. Our guys took it personal and told themselves that they weren't going to be blocked."

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins isn't Rodgers-like, but he can play. An excellent 49ers defensive line featuring Buckner, Dee Ford, Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead relentlessly hounded Cousins to the tune of six sacks and 23 total pressures in last Saturday's NFC Divisional Playoff.

The 49ers sacked Rodgers seven times and had 25 pressures in a Week 12 matchup with the Packers, and will have to be equally effective and create some scoreboard separation to avoid falling victim to the "wrist flick from hell."

