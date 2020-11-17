49ers to place second Takk McKinley waiver claim, Kyle Shanahan says

49ers plan to place second claim on McKinley, Shanahan says originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday the 49ers plan to place a waiver claim for edge rusher Takk McKinley, whom the Cincinnati Bengals waived after a failed physical.

The 49ers put in a waiver claim last week for McKinley, a first-round draft pick in 2017 whom the Atlanta Falcons waived. McKinley was assigned to the Bengals because of their higher position in the waiver priority order.

With a 4-6 record, the 49ers are No. 12 in the order. Teams have until 1 p.m. PT on Wednesday to place a claim for McKinley.

McKinley (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) appeared in 49 games with 25 starts during his four seasons with the Falcons. He registered 79 tackles with 17.5 sacks. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

McKinley has dealt with a groin injury this season that has limited him to just four games.

The 25-year-old is a Bay Area native who attended Kennedy High School in Richmond before attending UCLA.The Falcons selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The 49ers have experienced difficulty getting pressure on opposing quarterbacks with defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford unavailable due to injuries. The 49ers have recorded just 18 sacks in 10 games. Defensive end Kerry Hyder leads the team with 5.5 sacks.

The 49ers on Monday were reported to be among the team's interested in free-agent cornerback DeAndre Baker, who no longer faces four counts of robbery with a firearm after charges were dropped.

Shanahan said Tuesday he has had no discussions with anyone in the organization about Baker.