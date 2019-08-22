49ers plan extensive preseason playing time for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo will get a long opportunity to shake off his ugly preseason debut.

Garoppolo, the 49ers quarterback who had a terrible game on Monday night, will get a lot of playing time on Saturday in Kansas City, head coach Kyle Shanahan said today.

Shanahan’s plan is for Garoppolo to play the first half and perhaps even start the third quarter, depending on how the first half goes.

On Monday night in Denver, Garoppolo was a horrific 1-for-6 for 0 yards, with an interception and another pass that should have been intercepted but was blocked. The 49ers’ line didn’t give him much time to pass, and he looked rattled in his first action since tearing his ACL last year.

That torn ACL happened in Kansas City, and Garoppolo will return to the scene of his injury on Saturday, where the 49ers hope he can put both the injury and his previous ugly outing behind him.