49ers plan to ban fan who racially abused Budda Baker on IG

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to identify a fan who posted racially abusive messages toward the Arizona Cardinals’ Budda Baker on Instagram, the team tweeted Tuesday.

Baker tweeted the abusive messages, which are NSFW and beyond the definition of atrocious. The sender called Baker the N-word four times and accused him of “trying to go after the knees” of 49ers players.

Statement from the San Francisco 49ers. There is no place for hate and we got your back @buddabaker32 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lq6ilmMDRt — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 15, 2020





“The San Francisco 49ers unequivocally denounce the racist messages sent to Budda Baker,” the statement read. “The individual who sent the messages does not represent the 49ers or the Faithful. Per team policy, we are working to identify this person and will ban them from all 49ers games and events.

“Incidents like this demonstrate how much work remains to be done to address racism and hate in our society. We remain steadfast in our commitment to that work.”

Niners CEO retweeted the statements and commented:

Sadly, these incidents occur far too often. Permitting these individuals to go unchecked allows racism and hate to spread. I urge other teams in the world of sport to consider our policy of banning those who seek to tear others down with racial slurs and threats of violence. https://t.co/iLjPSukvz2 — Jed York (@JedYork) September 15, 2020



