49ers plan to activate RB Elijah Mitchell

The 49ers are planning to have a full complement of offensive weapons when they take the field for Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals. Not only are wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Christian McCaffrey off the injury report, but the club is also expecting to activate RB Elijah Mitchell off IR.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday after practice gave a succinct, “yes” when asked if the team would bring Mitchell back to the active roster following his second IR stint of the year. This one lasted five weeks following an MCL sprain he suffered in Week 12 against the Saints.

Mitchell wasn’t listed on the team’s practice report all week since he’s still on IR after having his practice window opened Wednesday. Given Shanahan’s confidence in the team activating the second-year RB on Saturday, it’s safe to say he had a good week in his return to action.

