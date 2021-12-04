49ers place Trey Sermon on IR, call up trio from practice squad

49ers put Sermon on IR, call up three from practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SEATTLE -- The 49ers on Saturday made three practice-squad players available to play in the team’s Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers promoted linebacker Tyrell Adams from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He appeared in two games for the 49ers earlier this season. He previously played in 37 career games over his first five seasons with Houston and the Raiders.

The club also made standard elevations of wide receiver River Cracraft and linebacker Justin March from the practice squad. Cracraft played in nine games for the 49ers last year. March has appeared in 59 career games since 2016 with Kansas City, Dallas, Miami, Seattle and Dallas again.

#49ers roster moves:



Promoted to active roster

LB Tyrell Adams



Elevated from P-squad

WR River Cracraft

LB Justin March



RB Trey Sermon (ankle) placed on IR.

— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) December 4, 2021

The 49ers are shorthanded at linebacker heading into their game Sunday. The Seahawks attempted to bolster their running game this week with the addition of veteran running back Adrian Peterson.

Fred Warner (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Dre Greenlaw was ruled out after aggravating a groin condition that sidelined him for nine games.

The 49ers downgraded linebacker Marcell Harris to out, as he remains in the NFL’s return-to-play protocol after sustaining a concussion last week against the Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers placed rookie running back Trey Sermon on injured reserve. This comes at a time in which running back JaMycal Hasty returns to action from an ankle injury.

Sermon sustained an ankle injury while playing special teams in the 49ers’ Week 12 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Sermon is required to miss at least three games. The first game he would be eligible to play is Week 16 at the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Sermon has played sparingly after the 49ers selected him in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the team’s third-leading rusher with 167 yards and a touchdown on 41 attempts for a 4.1-yard average.

The 49ers on Friday also ruled out wide receiver Deebo Samuel (groin) and defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf). The 49ers hope Samuel will be available to return to action next week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

