49ers place Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel on Reserve/COVID-19 list

Some fallout from Kendrick Bourne’s positive COVID-19 test came down Wednesday evening when NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported left tackle Trent Williams, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were all found to be close contacts with Bourne. All three players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not be available for Thursday Night Football vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Bourne on Wednesday was moved to the Reserve/COVID-19 list following a positive test. He’ll remain there until he passes through COVID-19 protocol and is deemed healthy enough to return.

Samuel was already out with a hamstring injury, but Williams and Aiyuk were expected to play.

Williams has been dominant at left tackle after a rocky start to the year. He’s allowed neither a pressure nor a sack since Week 5. Justin Skule figures to slide in at left tackle for him. Skule, a 2019 sixth-round pick, played in 15 games with eight starts last season.

Aiyuk was expected to be the team’s top receiver with both Samuel and Bourne unavailable. He had 16 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown the last two weeks while putting together a very strong first half to his rookie campaign.

San Francisco’s receiving corps was already thin. Now the situation at that position is dire. Richie James Jr. is questionable with an ankle injury. Trent Taylor is the only other receiver on the active roster. River Cracraft, undrafted rookie Chris Finke and Kevin White are the three healthy options on the practice squad. Rookie seventh-round pick Jauan Jennings is on the Practice Squad/Injured list.

The odds for a 49ers victory were already long. A successful offensive evening against Green Bay on Thursday night will take perhaps the best coaching job of Kyle Shanahan’s career.