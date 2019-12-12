49ers place tight end Garrett Celek on season-ending injured-reserve

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Thursday placed tight end Garrett Celek on season-ending injured reserve and promoted rookie Daniel Helm from the practice squad, the team announced.

Celek, an eight-year pro, appeared in five games this season with one start. He did not catch a pass. He spent the first eight games on the physically-unable-to-perform list after undergoing offseason back surgery. He took part in limited practice Wednesday due to a back condition.

Helm, an undrafted rookie from Duke, has been on the 49ers' practice squad since being among the team's final cuts before the start of the regular season. Helm caught two passes for 16 yards in the preseason.

Celek becomes the 15th 49ers player to go on injured reserve this season, including the third this week. The 49ers placed center Weston Richburg (knee) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot, knee) on season-ending IR this week.

