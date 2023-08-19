49ers place Taco Charlton on injured reserve

The 49ers have made several roster moves on Saturday, including putting a lineman on injured reserve.

San Francisco has placed Taco Charlton on IR, the team announced. Charlton signed with the team at the beginning of the month. Via Cam Inman of The Mercury News, Charlton is believed to have a hamstring injury.

Charlton signed with the 49ers at the beginning of the month. He appeared in five games for the Bears last year, recording three total tackles.

Charlton has 11.5 career sacks in 60 games.

The club also signed defensive linemen La'Darius Hamilton and defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile. Hamilton appeared in three games for the Packers last year and has played six games total.

Laulile, 28, has not appeared in a regular season game yet but has spent time with the Colts and Saints.

For one last roster move, the team waived Khalan Laborn. He’d signed with the 49ers just after the draft this year.