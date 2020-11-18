49ers place rookie Javon Kinlaw on NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list

49ers place rookie DL Kinlaw on Reserve/COVID-19 list originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers placed rookie Javon Kinlaw on the NFL Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

There has been no clarification from the team on whether Kinlaw was placed on the list as a result of a positive test result or close contact with someone who has been infected or recently tested positive.

On Monday, following the 49ers' loss to the Saints, NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Arik Armstead was confirmed to have had a positive COVID-19 test result. There is a possibility, as position mates, that close contact could be the reason Kinlaw landed on the list.

The 49ers have a bye this weekend before traveling to Los Angeles to play the Rams in Week 12 so there is a possibility Armstead and Kinlaw will not miss any games.

With a rise in cases across the country, the NFL has mandated that all teams immediately practice intensive protocols, with meetings being conducted virtually and the amount of players and staff on site minimized as much as possible. These are the same procedures the 49ers employed during training camp when the strength and conditioning staff set up weight training equipment outside.

Previously Kendrick Bourne, Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and missed the team’s Week 9 match up with the Packers. Bourne was placed on list twice after two different positive tests. Williams and Aiyuk were placed on the list as close contacts.

After a league investigation following Bourne's positive test results, the NFL determined that the team was not in violation of any of the league’s COVID protocols.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Richie James Jr., and Fred Warner all spent time on the COVID-19 list during training camp but did not miss any games.

