49ers place rookie corner on IR, sign coach’s son

Darin Gantt
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The 49ers swapped out a pair of secondary players Monday.

The team announced that rookie cornerback Tim Harris Jr. was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

The sixth-round pick from Virginia did not play in Thursday’s preseason game, so this allows them to stash him for a year to see if he develops.

To take his place on the roster, the 49ers signed defensive back Jordan Holland. He’s the son of run-game specialist and outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland. The younger Holland was with the team in rookie minicamp and part of the offseason program.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next