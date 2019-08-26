49ers place rookie corner on IR, sign coach’s son

The 49ers swapped out a pair of secondary players Monday.

The team announced that rookie cornerback Tim Harris Jr. was placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

The sixth-round pick from Virginia did not play in Thursday’s preseason game, so this allows them to stash him for a year to see if he develops.

To take his place on the roster, the 49ers signed defensive back Jordan Holland. He’s the son of run-game specialist and outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland. The younger Holland was with the team in rookie minicamp and part of the offseason program.