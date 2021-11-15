49ers place Mohamed Sanu, Tavon Wilson on injured reserve

The 49ers have made a few roster moves before their Monday night matchup with the Rams.

San Francisco has placed receiver Mohamed Sanu and safety Tavon Wilson in injured reserve.

Sanu suffered a knee injury during the Week Nine loss to Arizona and missed all three days of practice this week. Sanu has 15 catches for 177 yards this season.

Wilson started last week’s matchup with the Cardinals but had been declared out with a foot injury after missing all of the week’s practices.

San Francisco also announced that safety Tony Jefferson has been elevated from the practice squad for Monday’s game. He was also elevated for last week’s game.

