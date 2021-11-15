49ers place Mohamed Sanu, Tavon Wilson on IR; activate Tony Jefferson

49ers place Sanu and Wilson on IR; activate Jefferson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Monday activated veteran safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad to be available for the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 49ers placed wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (foot) and safety Tavon Wilson (ankle) on injured reserve. Players on injured reserve must sit out a minimum of three games before being eligible to return to action.

The 49ers must turn to a new No. 3 receiver with Sanu out of action. He caught 15 passes for 177 yards in the first eight games of the season. Behind starters Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers have Travis Benjamin, Jauan Jennings and Trent Sherfield available for action.

Jefferson made his 49ers debut last week in the team's 31-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He played 10 snaps on special teams. The game Monday night will be his 100th NFL regular season.

The 49ers expect Jimmie Ward to return to action against the Rams after he sat out last week's game against the Cardinals due to a quadriceps injury.

