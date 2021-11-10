The 49ers placed right tackle Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve Wednesday. McGlinchey tore a quadriceps in the 49ers’ 31-17 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday and will miss the rest of the season.

Tom Compton replaced McGlinchey after 18 snaps, playing the final 41, but rookie Jaylon Moore is a candidate to start in McGlinchey’s spot.

The 49ers used the ninth overall choice on McGlinchey in 2018. He has started 51 games in his career.

The 49ers promoted offensive lineman Colton McKivitz from the practice squad to the active roster and released linebacker Christian Elliss from the practice squad.

McKivitz played 14 games with three starts in 2020 after the 49ers made him a fifth-round choice.

49ers place Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk