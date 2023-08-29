49ers place kicker Zane Gonzalez on IR amid 53-man roster cuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Veteran Zane Gonzalez never really stood much of a chance to open the season as the 49ers’ kicker.

But that appeared to change last week, when rookie kicker Jake Moody sustained a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the 49ers’ final preseason game. His condition left the 49ers with concern over his readiness for the team’s Week 1 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Gonzalez, however, no longer was an option after he sustained another leg injury for the third consecutive season.

Gonzalez is expected to be out for multiple weeks with a calf injury sustained during warmups before the Friday's preseason finale at Levi's Stadium. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday as the 49ers reduced their roster to the 53-player limit for the regular season.

So, Gonzalez is out, and the 49ers’ options have narrowed.

The 49ers remain hopeful Moody, the club’s selection in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, will be available to kick when the season opens on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 49ers on Monday had two free agents in for workouts: Tristan Vizcaino and 34-year-old Taylor Russolino, who has never appeared in an NFL game. Vizcaino subbed for Robbie Gould for one game with the 49ers in 2020.

Gould is the most accurate kicker in franchise history. However, the 49ers moved on from him this offseason and replaced him with Moody.

The club kept Gonzalez on the roster in hopes of being able to flip him in a trade for a late-round draft pick. However, Gonzalez's latest injury ended that possibility.

In 2021, Gonzalez went on injured reserve with a quadriceps injury late in the season while warming up before a game. Last year, he sustained a season-ending groin injury while warming up on the sideline during the final preseason game with the Carolina Panthers.

