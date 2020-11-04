49ers place Kendrick Bourne on COVID-19 list

The 49ers confirmed Wednesday morning that a positive COVID-19 test by one of their players had led to a closure of the team facility.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team announced it has placed receiver Kendrick Bourne on the COVID-19 list.

Bourne has played all eight games with four starts. He has 25 catches for 352 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers play the Packers on Thursday Night Football, and the game currently is on as scheduled. Bourne obviously will not play.

If any players are deemed to fall within the high-risk close-contact category, those players won’t be available either.

