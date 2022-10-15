49ers place Javon Kinlaw on IR; 49ers again turn to defensive back Dontae Johnson

49ers place Kinlaw on IR; 49ers again turn to defensive back Johnson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

ATLANTA — Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was dealt another setback to his young NFL career.

The 49ers on Saturday placed Kinlaw on injured reserve due to a troublesome knee condition. Kinlaw was inactive for the past two games. He now must miss at least four more games while on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, veteran defensive back Dontae Johnson is set to play in his eighth season as a member of the 49ers.

The club elevated Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday, and he appears likely to have a significant role in the 49ers’ Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The 49ers placed starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley on injured reserve due to a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The 49ers activated linebacker Curtis Robinson from injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad.

Kinlaw came to the 49ers in 2020 as the No. 14 overall pick. After appearing in 14 games as a rookie, Kinlaw underwent ACL reconstruction last season and was limited to just four games.

During the offseason and training camp, Kinlaw reported he was feeling well. He started the first three games of the season and registered just two tackles. Then, he experienced issues with his knee that sidelined him for the past two games.

While Kinlaw heads back to injured reserve, Johnson returns to the field for the 49ers.

General manager John Lynch described the decision to cut Johnson at the end of training camp as one of the most challenging roster moves for the organization.

The 49ers immediately signed Johnson back to the practice squad, prompting Lynch to make a prediction.

“We’re thankful and grateful that Dontae believes in this organization enough that he came back for us,” Lynch said on Sept. 1. “I promise he’ll be playing at some point for us, and he’ll do a great job. That’s what he does.”

Story continues

The 49ers need contributions from Johnson after Moseley sustained a season-ending knee injury in the team’s Week 5 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Second-year player Deommodore Lenoir is expected to start in place of Moseley. Johnson and rookie Sam Womack are the team’s top options to play nickel back.

Johnson has proved valuable to the 49ers through the years because of his versatility. He can play cornerback, nickel back and both safety positions. He is also a capable special-teams player.

Johnson, 30, originally came to the 49ers in the 2014 NFL Draft as a fourth-round pick from North Carolina State.

He missed only one game in his first four NFL seasons, with 22 starts, before signing with the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent in 2018. Johnson was in line for a starting job before sustaining a groin injury and going to injured reserve.

Johnson also spent time with Buffalo, Arizona and Kansas City before returning to the 49ers for training camp in 2019. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Chargers and appeared in two games before he was released.

He returned to the 49ers and saw action in seven games in 2019, 14 games in 2020 and 16 games last season.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast