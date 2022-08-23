49ers place Jason Verrett on PUP list amid roster moves to reach 80-man limit

49ers place Verrett on PUP list amid moves to reach roster limit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers on Tuesday made a series of moves to reach the NFL's roster limit of 80 players as they prepare for their final preseason game of the summer.

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett will miss at least the first four games of the regular season after the 49ers moved him to the reserve/physically unable to perform list.



Verrett is returning this season after sustaining a torn ACL in the 49ers season opener of 2021.



The 49ers also created a roster opening by moving rookie defensive tackle Kalia Davis to reserve/non-football injury.

Players who are placed on reserve/non-football injury or reserve/physically unable to perform do not count against the roster limit but are ineligible to appear in at least the first four regular-season games.

Additionally, tight end Tanner Hudson was released, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel was waived and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter was waived/injured.

The 49ers continue to carry veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on their roster. Garoppolo has been medically cleared to practice following shoulder surgery in March.

But Garoppolo has been held out of practices and does not attend meetings as the 49ers continue to hold out hope of a possible trade. He also does not travel with the team during the preseason.

The 49ers play their final preseason game on Thursday night against the Houston Texans. They are expected to play many of their regulars in the game, including starting quarterback Trey Lance.

Teams must make the mandatory cut to the regular-season limit of 53 players by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

