49ers place Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve, promote Austin Walter

The 49ers announced they placed safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve Wednesday.

He injured a toe in the 49ers’ Week 9 loss to the Packers. Tartt missed time earlier this season with a groin injury.

Tartt, who started all seven games he appeared in this season, made 28 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception. He is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, so it is possible he has played his last game for the 49ers if he doesn’t come back this season.

The 49ers promoted running back Austin Walter to the active roster from the practice squad to take Tartt’s roster spot.

Walter spent time in the XFL with the Dallas Renegades where he appeared in five games and had four carries for 19 yards and two receptions for 31 yards. He signed to the 49ers’ practice squad on Sept. 23.

The 49ers activated Walter for their game against the Packers, and he returned three kickoffs for 64 yards (21.3 average). He reverted to the practice squad Nov. 6.

The team signed quarterback Josh Johnson to take the vacated spot on the practice squad.

Johnson spent time in the XFL with Los Angeles Wildcats. He appeared in four games and completed 81 of 135 attempts for 1,076 yards, 11 touchdowns and quarterback rating 106.3.

