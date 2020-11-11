49ers place Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve as injury woes continue

49ers place Tartt on IR, add QB Johnson to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another one bites the dust.

The 49ers continue to be hit hard by the injury bug this season, as the team placed safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve on Wednesday with a toe injury. Tartt sustained the injury in San Francisco's 34-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Tartt must remain on IR for at least the next three weeks.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 11, 2020

In other moves, San Francisco promoted running back Austin Walter from the practice squad. The 49ers also signed quarterback Josh Johnson to the practice squad.

