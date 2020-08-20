49ers place Jalen Hurd on IR, add 4 players, waive 2 others

The 49ers on Thursday made a flurry of roster moves ahead of their morning practice. Wednesday came with a slew of reported additions that were made official, along with the placement of wide receiver Jalen Hurd on Injured Reserve.

Hurd tore his ACL on the second day of padded practices when he was working on a side field with trainers. The injury and subsequent IR stint will end his season.

San Francisco added a trio of players who were previously reported to be signing, including defensive backs Johnathan Cyprien and Evan Foster, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and wide receiver Jaron Brown.

Cyprien and Foster will compete for reserve spots at strong safety. Grasu will add depth at center while the 49ers deal with a rash of injuries at the position, and Brown will give depth to a receiving corps that’s also been shaken up by injuries.

To make room on the 80-man roster, the 49ers waived undrafted rookie linebacker Jonas Griffith, and undrafted rookie cornerback DeMarkus Acy.