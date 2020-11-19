The 49ers added two more players to the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday.

Offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and linebacker Joe Walker joined defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw on the COVID-19 reserve list. It is unknown whether Grasu and Walker tested positive for the coronavirus or were in close contact with someone who did.

The 49ers are on their off week this week, but players are tested during the bye week.

Grasu has played six games with three starts this season, seeing action on 213 offensive snaps and one on special teams in 2020. He has not played since Week 8 against Seattle.

Walker has played six games this season, seeing action on 14 defensive snaps and 123 on special teams. He played 22 special teams snaps in Week 10 against the Saints.

49ers place Hroniss Grasu, Joe Walker on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk