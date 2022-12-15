49ers place Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve, activate three vs. Seahawks

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

49ers place Ridgeway on IR, activate three vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SEATTLE — The 49ers on Thursday placed defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve, which appears to signal the end of his season.

The 49ers signed veteran defensive tackle Akeem Spence to the 53-man roster to be available to play Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers also elevated veteran cornerback Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins and wide receiver Willie Snead from the practice squad. Both players will return to the team's practice squad following the game.

The 49ers will go into the game with two quarterbacks in uniform after opting not to elevate Jacob Eason from the practice squad.

Brock Purdy is scheduled to start the game despite being listed as questionable this week due to oblique and ribs issues. Josh Johnson will serve as the backup.

Ridgeway started seven games this season but sustained a chest injury in the 49ers’ Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins. The injury was expected to keep him out of action for six to eight weeks, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said last week.

The 49ers are allowed to activate only two more players off injured reserve this season to reach the maximum of eight. One of those spots is expected to go to defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, whom the 49ers expect to resume practice on Monday.

The club also is holding a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who could return in the playoffs from a knee injury.

The 49ers on Wednesday ruled out the following players from Thursday's game: quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (knee, ankle), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (knee) and defensive backs Sam Womack (concussion) and Tarvarius Moore (knee).

Spence has seen action in 115 career games with 57 starts during his 10-year career with Tampa Bay, Detroit, Miami, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, New England and Washington. He played five games earlier this season with the 49ers.

Story continues

Jenkins has played in 142 games with 138 starts with the Rams, New York Giants, New Orleans and Tennessee. The 49ers signed him to the practice squad two weeks ago.

This is Snead’s eighth season in the NFL. He has 279 career receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns with New Orleans, Baltimore, Carolina and Las Vegas. He played in two games for the 49ers earlier this season but has yet to catch a pass.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast