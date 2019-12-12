49ers place Garrett Celek on IR, promote Daniel Helm

The 49ers announced Thursday they placed tight end Garrett Celek on injured reserve, ending his injury-plagued season.

They promoted tight end Daniel Helm from the practice squad.

Celek had offseason back surgery and began the season on the physically unable to perform list. The 49ers activated Celek on Nov. 11.

He appeared in five games this season, with one start.

Helm originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 10. The Chargers waived him in training camp, and the 49ers claimed him Aug. 2.

The 49ers waived Helm out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad the following day.

San Francisco signed safety Jacob Thieneman to fill Helm’s spot on the practice squad.