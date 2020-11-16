49ers place DL Arik Armstead on reserve/COVID-19 list

The #49ers have placed DL Arik Armstead on the Reserve/Covid-19 List. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 16, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers announced Monday that they have placed defensive lineman Arik Armstead on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. This transaction comes one day after the 49ers lost to the Saints.

It doesn’t necessarily mean Armstead has tested positive for COVID-19. He may have come in close contact with someone who did test positive, resulting in his placement on the COVID-19 list.

Fortunately, the 49ers are on their bye in Week 11, so they don’t have an upcoming game this week.

Armstead is the eighth 49ers player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this season. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and Fred Warner are among the others who have also landed on the list at some point.

This season, Armstead has 1.5 sacks and nine QB hits in 10 games.