49ers place Darrell Luter on active/PUP

The 49ers placed defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, according to the NFL's transactions wire.

Luter's injury is unclear.

The 49ers' rookies reported to training camp Tuesday, with the first-year players getting a jump start on strength and conditioning ahead of the veterans.

The 49ers drafted Luter in the fifth round out of South Alabama. He totaled 42 tackles, seven passes defensed and an interception in 13 games in 2022.

In three collegiate seasons, Luter recorded 91 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions and a forced fumble.