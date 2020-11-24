The 49ers announced they placed defensive linemen D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

According to NBCSportsBayArea.com, the players actually went on the list Sunday. They bring the 49ers’ total number of players on the COVID-19 reserve list to nine.

It’s unknown whether Jones and Willis tested positive or were in close contact with someone who did.

The 49ers’ facility closed to players last week after positive test results spiked following their loss to the Saints.

The team was on its off week in Week 11, so it’s possible all players on the COVID-19 list could be available to play in Week 12.

The 49ers also announced they waived linebacker Kiko Alonso with a failed physical designation. The move was not unexpected.

The team acquired Alonso in the trade with the Saints for Kwon Alexander, a throw-in from New Orleans to offset some of Alexander’s salary. Alonso was on the physically unable to perform list and ineligible to play for the 49ers with his practice period having expired.

49ers place D.J. Jones, Jordan Willis on COVID-19 list, cut Kiko Alonso originally appeared on Pro Football Talk