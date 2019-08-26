49ers place cornerback Tim Harris on injured reserve, sign Jordan Holland

The 49ers on Monday signed the son of their linebackers coach to a three-year contract, which likely will amount to a four-day contract.

Defensive back Jordan Holland, the son of run game specialist and outside linebackers coach Johnny Holland, signed a contract with the 49ers to be available for the 49ers' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers placed rookie cornerback Tim Harris on season-ending injured reserve. Harris was a seventh-round draft pick from Virginia.

Holland, 25, was a tryout player for the 49ers during their rookie minicamp in the spring. He attended Prairie View A&M, where he appeared in seven games and recorded 20 tackles and five passes defensed.

Holland (5-foot-9, 195 pounds) was signed by the Arena Football League's Cleveland Gladiators in 2017 and the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League in 2018.

