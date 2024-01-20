49ers place DE Clelin Ferrell on IR, activate S George Odum

The 49ers on Saturday made a couple roster moves before their divisional playoff matchup vs. the Packers.

San Francisco activated safety George Odum off Injured Reserve, and placed defensive end Clelin Ferrell on IR in a corresponding move. The move to IR will end Ferrell’s season. He suffered a knee injury in the season finale.

Odum has been out since tearing his biceps in Week 12, but he’s back in action for the postseason and should offer a boost for the 49ers on special teams while adding depth at safety.

The 49ers also elevated defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill from the practice squad. Barrett hasn’t been up for any games this season, but he offers depth on the edge with some versatility to kick inside. McGill gives the 49ers more depth on the interior defensive line.

With rain in the forecast the 49ers are likely loading up on the D-line in anticipation for a run-heavy game plan from Green Bay.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire