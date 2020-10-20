49ers place Ben Garland on IR, add Parnell Motley to active roster

49ers activate Motley, place Garland on IR; Mostert to follow? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another week, another series of 49ers' roster moves directly related to injuries.

After evening their record at 3-3 with a 24-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the 49ers announced on Tuesday that cornerback Parnell Motley has been added to the active roster, while offensive lineman Ben Garland temporarily has been removed from it.

"The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday that CB Parnell Motley has completed COVID-19 protocols, passed his physical and is now on the team's active roster," the 49ers said in a team statement. "The team also placed OL Ben Garland on the Injured Reserve List and waived TE Daniel Helm."

Motley, 22, was claimed off waivers by San Francisco last week. The former Oklahoma Sooners standout will wear No. 49 with the 49ers and provide additional depth in the secondary. He'll take Garland's spot on the 53-man roster, after the offensive lineman sustained a calf strain in the win over the Rams. Garland will remain on IR for at least three weeks.

That was the full extent of the 49ers' roster moves on Tuesday, but more could soon be coming down the pipe. Running back Raheem Mostert sustained a high ankle sprain in the win over the Rams, and though he has yet to be placed on injured reserve, coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to suggest that's the likeliest outcome. If Mostert is placed on IR this week, the soonest he could be activated to the roster would be in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

Mostert easily has been the 49ers' most productive running back, despite missing essentially 1.5 games with a previous ankle injury. Assuming he is out for an extended period of time, JaMycal Hasty likely will see his role expand after rushing for 37 yards on nine attempts in the win over the Rams.

