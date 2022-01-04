49ers place 4 on COVID-19 list, re-sign RB Brian Hill to practice squad

The 49ers on Monday announced a wave of additions to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Four players, including cornerbacks Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams, free safety Jimmie Ward, and running back Raheem Mostert were all placed on the COVID-19 list following Monday’s testing. San Francisco also re-signed running back Brian Hill to their practice squad and released punter Colby Wadman.

Having shortages in an already thin secondary going into a must-win game vs. the Los Angeles is a suboptimal situation for the 49ers, but the new NFL health and safety protocols would allow the trio of defensive backs to clear in time for Sunday’s game. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky followed that track last week to return for the matchup with the Texans.

For Mostert he just won’t be around the facility in the lead up to Sunday’s game. He’s on injured reserve after having surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered in the season opener.

The players working through health and safety protocols will be worth keeping a close eye on throughout the week. The 49ers aren’t particularly deep at cornerback and there’s no guarantee injured CB Emmanuel Moseley will be back from a high ankle sprain. San Francisco could go into SoFi Stadium with Josh Norman (who was benched last week) and rookie third-round pick Ambry Thomas starting outside with rookie fifth-round pick Deommodore Lenoir operating out of the slot.

San Francisco along with the COVID-19 list additions made a swap on their practice squad by re-adding Hill and letting go of Wadman. Hill gives the club some internal running back depth after spending a few weeks in Santa Clara while Elijah Mitchell was hurt. Wadman signed ahead of Week 17 as insurance in case Wishnowsky couldn’t clear health and safety protocols.

