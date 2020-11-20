49ers place 3 more players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The number of 49ers on the Reserve/COVID-19 list grew by three Friday according to a release from the team.

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and left tackle Trent Williams went on the list for a second time. Tight end Daniel Helm also went on.

Aiyuk and Williams first went on there a day before the 49ers’ Week 9 Thursday night showdown vs. the Packers. They were both off the Friday after the game. Now they’ll go on the list a second time, joining wide receiver Kendrick Bourne among the players to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list twice this season.

Seven 49ers are currently on the list as their Week 11 Bye wraps up. C Hroniss Grasu, linebacker Joe Walker, defensive linemen Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw are also on the list.

